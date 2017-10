4 arrested

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI, Oct 16 - The city police’s crime branch today caught four persons with 71 grams of suspected brown sugar at Kotabari under the Gorchuk police station.They have been identified as Cherly Ryngkhlem of West Jaintia Hills, Sajid Ali of Barpeta, Khir Tammang of West Garo Hills, and a woman named Grisful Sumer of Jowai. The drugs were reportedly brought from Meghalaya. The operation is continuing, sources said.