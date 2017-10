Ganja seized

Correspondent

JALUKBARI, Oct 16 - The Gorchuk police seized ganja packets weighing around 20 kg from the ISBT premises here today and arrested a person in this connection. The person has been identified as Rajib Dutta (25) from Bisramganj, Tripura. Police said the consignment was brought from Tripura and bound for Guwahati. The person will be produced before the court tomorrow.