Spots designated for firecracker sale

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI, Oct 16 - For retail selling of firecrackers in this Diwali season without any problem, the Kamrup Metro district administration has selected certain places across the city where retail sale of crackers has been permitted.The places are the Old Jail campus at Fancy Bazar, the Pandu College field, the Dispur College field, the Bonda Bihutoli, the space below the Ganeshguri flyover, the space below the Bhangagarh flyover, the space below the Six Mile flyover, the Geetanagar field, the Beltola Bazar, the Borbari ME School field, the Udayan Krishti Sangha field, the Lal Ganesh Temple field, the Rajdhar Borah HS School field, the Chandrapur HS School field, the Sonapur mini stadium, the Ulubari Girls’ HS School field, the Paschim Boragaon Prathamik Vidyalaya field and the Pub Guwahati High School field. Meanwhile, intensifying the drive against Chinese products, including firecrackers, Kamrup Metro Deputy Commissioner Dr M Angamuthu has ordered all circle officers in the district to conduct inspections in their respective revenue circle areas and take action against traders selling China-made products.