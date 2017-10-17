World Food Day

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI, Oct 16 - As part of World Food Day celebrations, an awareness programme was organised here today by Krishi Mitra, an NGO, in which several farmers and agricultural experts took part. Speaking on the occasion, nutrition expert Dr Kishore Barthakur appealed to the masses to fight against hunger and menace of food wastage. Mowsam Hazarika, Assistant Director of Agriculture, delivered a talk on the importance of different ongoing agricultural schemes in Assam, including the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana.