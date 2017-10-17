“It is basically an informal organisation as it has neither a president nor a general secretary and every member actively takes part in all the meetings. Its members include the engineers, bankers, scientists, central and state level bureaucrats, artists, singers, dramatists, social workers, and litterateurs. For the last 15 years, the organisation has been conducting annual meetings every year on the fourth Sunday of January at different places in the city. Besides it regularly arranges get together every month at the auditorium of the Department of Historical and Antiquarian Studies of the Government of Assam,” informed Convergence-57 member and an eminent economist Dr DD Mali through a press release.

The organisation invites some special guests at its annual meeting and Dr Nirmal Kumar Choudhury, former Vice-Chancellor of Gauhati University will be the chief guest of the forthcoming diamond jubilee celebration slated to be held on January 7 next.