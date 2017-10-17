A meeting held on the occasion was chaired by the DC and addressed by ADC Amarjyoti Barman, District Election Officer (DEO) Kokila Gogoi and senior journalist Dwipen Dutta and attended by the Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) for Golaghat and Khumtai LAC, namely Lakhimi Dutta and Manika Bora along with the Assistant EROs.

Delivering a speech, ADC Barman revealed that the brief correction of photo electoral roll (PER) has started from today. Any Indian citizen can examine the electoral roll in their respective polling station and correction of names, age etc. if any, may be made by applying through the prescribed forms.

The ADC also revealed that this time the Government has taken utmost care to include the names of the new voters, i.e. of the age group 18-19 as on January 1, 2018. To make the process of inclusion of the names of the new voters, the required forms have been made available with the principals of the colleges of the district so that the students can easily get their names included in the electoral roll.

He also informed that the last date of the brief correction of the roll is November 15 next. Addressing the gathering, DEO Gogoi asked the citizens to take the help of the National Voters Services Portal (NVSP) for any correction or addition or deletion in the electoral roll through online mode.

Delivering his speech, journalist Dutta urged the political parties to gear up the correction process through their booth-level agents (BLA). Through his presidential speech, DC Gaurav Bothra urged all sections within the district to cooperate in the correction process to get an error-free electoral roll.