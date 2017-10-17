|
Comments against Achyut Lahkar widely condemned
ANN Service
PATACHARKUCHI, Oct 16 - Strong resentment was expressed by the public here today following some comments against Late Achyut Lahkar, widely considered to be the father figure of the mobile theatre concept, by artistes Jefri Boxi, Ajoy Phukan and Amiya Talukdar respectively.As the comments of the trio went viral in the social media, effigies of the three aforementioned artistes were burnt at Pathsala today, while a protest meet was held yesterday where a large number of culturally conscious people attended. The meeting even set a deadline for tendering apology by the wrongdoers. who have hurt the sentiments of the people in this nerve centre of mobile theatre.
The trio, it is alleged, had commented against Late Achyut Lahkar and claimed that one Abhijit Bhattacharya had contributed much more and was in fact fit to called the true father figure of mobile theatre.
The protest meet which was held at the Hari Mandir premises was presided over by Giridhar Choudhury and representatives from AASU, AJYCP, Pathsala Bazar Committee and other organisations. They unanimously passed a resolution for taking legal action against the trio and also demanded an apology within the nest 48 hours.