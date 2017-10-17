“15 years ago, the average production was 1500 kg per hectare. But with the industry webbed in manifold problems, we did not get even 1400 kg in 2013. Production in 2015 dipped to 1233 kg,” Bhattacharjee said. He was quick to add that annual production per labour is recorded at a discouraging figure of 310 kg as opposed to 750 kg elsewhere in the State.

Hinting at the demands of TAI, Bhattacharjee informed that the tea land should be formally permitted for alternate cropping.

“We want a coal yard and a tea auction centre to be opened here along with transport of goods to places like Kolkata via the water route,” Bhattacharjee maintained.

On the other hand, the TAI leadership has said that insufficient power is affecting tea production since an additional amount of Rs 10 per kg is spent for using generator services during the production process.

Meanwhile, it is learnt that the Chief Minister has assured the TAI delegation that the issues would be discussed with the concerned authorities.