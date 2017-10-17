The Governor also approved the setting up of a new university – Majuli University of Culture. The State Assembly had passed the Bill to set up a cultural university in Majuli and to upgrade three existing colleges in Lakhimpur, Barpeta and Hojai districts to universities.

Moreover, an amendment was also made in Kumar Bhaskar Varma Sanskrit and Ancient Studies University of Nalbari and Assam Science and Technology University, Guwahati to make the Governor as the Chancellor of these universities. Prior to the amendment, the Chief Minister was the Chancellor of these universities.

The Governor also gave his assent for the PRANAM Bill, 2017 that was passed in the Assembly unanimously making it compulsory for the State government employees to take care of their dependent parents and disabled siblings without any income source.