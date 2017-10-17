R Dutta Choudhury
GUWAHATI, Oct 16 - With the process of updating the National Register of Citizens (NRC) nearing completion, there have been apprehensions that some organisations and persons with vested interest will try to create disturbance in Assam. But official sources asserted that no one would now be able to stall the process as all the relevant data is safely stored and it would be impossible for anyone to fiddle with the same.Highly placed official sources told The Assam Tribune that more than six crore documents were submitted by the people who had applied to get their names included in the updated NRC and the process of verification of these documents is nearing completion as the Supreme Court has asked the State NRC Coordinator to publish the draft of the NRC by the end of this year. Sources said that at this moment, it would be impossible for anyone to stall the process though the possibility of such attempts cannot be ruled out.
All the relevant data of every person living in the State are safely stored and no attempt by miscreants or persons with vested interest can stall the process now, sources added. Moreover, with the Supreme Court closely monitoring the entire process, it will be easier for the office of the State Coordinator to go ahead with the process to complete it within the stipulated time frame.
It may be mentioned here that a pilot project for updating the NRC was stalled in 2010 following large scale violence in Barpeta district. But sources asserted that even if anyone tries to create trouble, the process would not be stalled now.
Sources asserted that the documents are verified “extremely meticulously” to prepare a foolproof NRC and to ensure that no unauthorised person can get his or her name included in the vital citizenship document with false or forged documents. A number of such forged documents have already been detected and cases have been registered against the persons involved.
On the apprehension of the possibility of certain organisations creating disturbance in the run-up to the publication of the draft NRC, sources said that there have been reports that certain persons are trying to create doubts in the minds of people on the NRC. “We have reports that even public meetings are held in different places where efforts were made to create doubts in the minds of the people. Even the number of persons attending the hearings in the Supreme Court on the issue has increased in recent times.”
However, the police and security forces have been keeping a close watch on the situation to prevent anyone from creating trouble on the issue.
Sources also admitted that the State should be ready to face agitation or any other eventuality even after the publication of the draft NRC. There is possibility of differences in the NRC and the voters’ list and in such a scenario, the possibility of some disturbance cannot be ruled out.