All the relevant data of every person living in the State are safely stored and no attempt by miscreants or persons with vested interest can stall the process now, sources added. Moreover, with the Supreme Court closely monitoring the entire process, it will be easier for the office of the State Coordinator to go ahead with the process to complete it within the stipulated time frame.

It may be mentioned here that a pilot project for updating the NRC was stalled in 2010 following large scale violence in Barpeta district. But sources asserted that even if anyone tries to create trouble, the process would not be stalled now.

Sources asserted that the documents are verified “extremely meticulously” to prepare a foolproof NRC and to ensure that no unauthorised person can get his or her name included in the vital citizenship document with false or forged documents. A number of such forged documents have already been detected and cases have been registered against the persons involved.

On the apprehension of the possibility of certain organisations creating disturbance in the run-up to the publication of the draft NRC, sources said that there have been reports that certain persons are trying to create doubts in the minds of people on the NRC. “We have reports that even public meetings are held in different places where efforts were made to create doubts in the minds of the people. Even the number of persons attending the hearings in the Supreme Court on the issue has increased in recent times.”

However, the police and security forces have been keeping a close watch on the situation to prevent anyone from creating trouble on the issue.

Sources also admitted that the State should be ready to face agitation or any other eventuality even after the publication of the draft NRC. There is possibility of differences in the NRC and the voters’ list and in such a scenario, the possibility of some disturbance cannot be ruled out.