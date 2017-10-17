STAFF REPORTER
GUWAHATI, Oct 16 - The National Green Tribunal (NGT) today directed the Union Ministry of Forests and Environment to constitute a three-member expert committee which would scrutinise the reports submitted by all the expert panels formed earlier on the Lower Subansiri Hydroelectric Project.Hearing the case (No. 346/2013) filed by the Assam Public Works (APW) in connection with the hydel project, a Bench of NGT comprising Justice SP Wandi and Expert Member PC Mishra directed the constitution of the expert committee which would also be having a member from the Northeast.
The expert body would look into every aspect relating to the construction of the project, including the possible adverse fallouts of the big dam. It would also examine the alternative model submitted by the petitioner.
The Union ministry is to constitute the panel within a period of one month of today’s directive. The panel will make on-the-spot visits to the dam site and interact with all the stakeholders, including the local people before submitting its findings.
“The NGT said in its order that the panel would examine minutely the entire gamut of issues concerning the hydel project – be it geological, river ecological, seismic, environmental and zoological. It has also asked the Union Power Ministry, the Assam Government and the Arunachal Government to bear the cost of the study,” a press release issued by APW said.
Abhijit Sarma, head of APW, termed the NGT order as a welcome relief for those concerned over the possible adverse effects of the big dam.