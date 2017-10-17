



The expert body would look into every aspect relating to the construction of the project, including the possible adverse fallouts of the big dam. It would also examine the alternative model submitted by the petitioner.

The Union ministry is to constitute the panel within a period of one month of today’s directive. The panel will make on-the-spot visits to the dam site and interact with all the stakeholders, including the local people before submitting its findings.

“The NGT said in its order that the panel would examine minutely the entire gamut of issues concerning the hydel project – be it geological, river ecological, seismic, environmental and zoological. It has also asked the Union Power Ministry, the Assam Government and the Arunachal Government to bear the cost of the study,” a press release issued by APW said.

Abhijit Sarma, head of APW, termed the NGT order as a welcome relief for those concerned over the possible adverse effects of the big dam.