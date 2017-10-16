The programme was attended by PK Borah, GM, DICC, Kamrup(M) as chief guest; BL Agarwal, president LUB (NER); Manoj Lundia, working president, LUB; Ashish Deorah, general secretary, LUB; Arup Barpujary, secretary; and Anup Agarwal, secretary; followed by executive members Amit Kumar Chirawala, Ikramul Mazid, Alok Santholia and Kishore Saraogi.

The local entrepreneurs discussed various issues faced by the industries in Bonda, Panikhaiti and Chandrapur areas. These mostly related to road development, facilitation of water supply, supply of adequate power, and proper drainage system for the growth and development of the industries.

The units of Bonda I/A categorically informed that since the last five years, assurances had been given by the authorities concerned for repairing of internal roads and installation of a proper drainage system but nothing had happened till date. Even the basic requirement of water was still lacking.

The General Manager, DICC Kamrup, informed the entrepreneurs that the grievances of the entrepreneurs had already been taken up with the higher authorities of the Industries Department for expediting the growth of the industries. He added that the industries should come with their problems and suggestions to the office enabling him to take the proper action.

BL Agarwal, president LUB, informed the entrepreneurs that LUB (NER) was always giving support to the MSME’s and bridging the gap between the Government and the industries for better communication and execution of works.

Arup Barpujary, convenor, Gram and Shilpi Udyog cell and secretary of LUB (NER), said the primary problem with entrepreneurs of Assam was lack of awareness.

Ashish Deorah, general secretary, LUB (NER), gave the vote of thanks to the dignitaries present and entrepreneurs for coming in such large numbers. He thanked entrepreneurs for sharing their grievances and informed them that during the meeting with Ravi Capoor, Additional Chief Secretary, Industries it received confirmation of sanctioning of road repairing works at Bonda I/A and said that work would be completed before the next rainy season.