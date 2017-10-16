Three-day conference of State nurses’ body concludes

Correspondent

MANGALDAI, Oct 15 - The three-day biennial conference of the Assam State branch of the Trained Nurses Association of India (TNAI) and Student Nurses’ Association (SNA) which has been undergoing here since October 12 ended successfully on Saturday night with a colourful cultural evening. The cultural programmes showcased the versatile cultural talents of the young student nurses as well as their teachers and mentors at the auditorium of the GNM training school, Mangaldai. Guest artistes of the evening, Dr Malabika Nath and Pranjal Kr Sharma, made the 500-odd delegates dancing to the tune of their songs. Awards and certificates were also presented to the winners of different talent hunt contests among the delegates.