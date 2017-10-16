Nayanmani Laskar (Achin Pathor Apon Pathik) was adjudged the best actor, while Ranjan Talukdar as second and Anjan Barhoi as third best actors. Adrishna Raimedhi (Astitwa) got the best actress award, Dharitri Saikia as second best actress and Liza Bhuyan as third best actress, Nabajyoti Borah (Avaddha Akash) as best director, Debashish Baruah as second best director and Shatadal Baishya as third best director, Bintu Borah (Jetiya Sandhya Name) as the best dramatist, Simanta Kalita as second best dramatist and Sachindra Sharma as third best dramatist, Bintu Borah (Jetiya Sandhya Name) as the best comedian and Priyanchi Hazarika (Oi Ram Pani Tuliba Kot He) was adjudged the best child artist in the competition.

A comedy, Harenor Huchari directed by Jinku Baruah was staged on the last day of the competition. Veteran artists, including Mehtabuddin Ahmed, Subhas Sarkar and Radhikamohan Das (posthumously) were felicitated. Earlier, the competition was started with flag hoisting by the president-in-charge of the organising committee, Deep Saikia on day one.

TE staff demonstration: The children of around 600 employees of Borgang Tea Estate in Biswanath district staged a three-hour demonstration under the initiative of Asom Sangrami Chah Shramik Sangha on Saturday demanding basic amenities such as food, clothes, education, medical health and salary of their parents.

It may be mentioned here that a conflict had erupted between the management and a section of the employees following which the management declared lockdown in the tea garden on July 20. Though the Government of Assam had announced it illegal vide order number-GLR-127/2017/22A and asked to withdraw the lockdown, the management of the tea garden approached the Gauhati High Court against the government order and the whole matter is sub judice now.

The sudden closure has allegedly made the life of the employees miserable and they have been forced to live a pathetic life during the last couple of months.