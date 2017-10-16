“The rally gave ample scope to the scouts and guides to showcase their talents and put their scouting skill to practical use. On the inaugural day, there were various competitions like Rangoli, making gadgets and pioneering projects, folk song and folk dance, quiz, etc. The most interesting part was the District Exposition which helped the scouts and guides to understand the varied cultures and traditions of the different districts,” the organisers said in a statement.

On October 10, there was a competition on Skill-O-Rama and Food-Plaza where the participants cooked food without any utensils. There was also a folk dance competition and adventure activities. There was a talk from the Department of Health on ‘TB Awareness’.

The activities for October 11 included a pageant followed by a colourful road march. The march past competition was held in the afternoon with the SCC, Kumud Chandra Sarma, taking the guard of honour.

On the last day, an exhibition was held by the members from the different districts which showcased the cultures, traditions and handicrafts of the districts. The valedictory function in afternoon was attended by Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal who praised the scouts and guides for their discipline and dedicated service to society, especially during times of natural calamities. He also gave away the prize for different competitions.

The rally came to an end with a grand campfire.