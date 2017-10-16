He has been booked under Sections 294, 354, 506 of the IPC along with Section 67 of the IT Act in the case number 2238/17.

Mishra, hailing from Ara district in Bihar, has been charged with uploading several video clips in the past few months in a social media platform criticising the Union government, CRPF top authorities, judiciary and legislature.

He has been alleged of using derogatory language against the Union Home Minister, Rajnath Singh, and also the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi.

The police official said that Mishra was earlier warned by the CRPF authorities after an internal inquiry found him guilty of grossly violating service rules.

However, he reportedly continued to upload such videos in social media. He reportedly uploaded the first video in April this year after his relative was reportedly killed in an operation in Sukna in West Bengal.

The police officer said that Mishra was on Saturday dismissed from service after another inquiry indicted him of serious violations of service rules.

Mishra was transferred to Jorhat from Delhi in May this year. Earlier, he was in 221 Battalion of CRPF.

Mishra told mediapersons after his arrest that he had done ‘nothing wrong’ but had raised his voice against ‘wrongdoings’ in the force and in the government system.

He further said that he will continue to speak against the system which is ‘very much unfair’.