Addressing the gathering on the occasion, Rajbongshi said that the Sabha will implement a scheme by establishing a Sahityarathi Lakhiminath Bezbaroa Cultural Complex at Ahotguri. He appealed to the young generation to study the literary works of Rasaraj Bezbaroa.

On the occasion, a painting competition among the students was also held. The open meeting held on the occasion was presided over by Harendra Bora, president, Morigaon Zila Sahitya Sabha. Speaking on the occasion, Satyahash Das, former journalist of Dainik Asam said that the birth place of the doyen of Assamese literature has been remained neglected. The government agencies did nothing to preserve the works of Sahityarathi Lakhminath Bezbaroa. Jatin Deka, a leading citizen of Ahotguri area lamented that the birth place of Bezbaroa remained neglected for decades together and the Assamese people have no gratitude for the doyen. In the function, as many as 104 people were given the life-long membership certificates of the Asam Sahitya Sabha. A cultural programme was also organised on the occasion.