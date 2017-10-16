Govt steps to check erosion at Golakganj yet to bear fruit

Correspondent

GAURIPUR, Oct 15 - To save Golakganj, the nerve-centre of business of the Indo-Bangladesh border areas and North Bengal, various measures have been taken by the Water Resource Department to check erosion, but those steps have failed to check erosion.Rs 50 lakh was sanctioned from the MP Fund to control erosion at Golakganj, but the affected people alleged that the fund was misappropriated and an inquiry has also been going on in the case, said the local MLA, Aswini Roy Sarkar. Presently, the NABARD has sanctioned Rs 4.70 lakh and anti-erosion measures are being taken at Kaldaba Part-II, upstream of Golakganj and 80% of the work has been completed, sources informed. Another 19 lakh rupees have been sanctioned by the Water Resources Department for protection work in the upstream of the Dhubri-Kachugaon Road near Kumarganj area, where the restless water of the river has washed away two parts of the road, causing immense hardships to the people of the vast area under Tamarhat police station. It has also been informed that Anup Kumar Mitra, Chairman of the Water Resource Commission, Government of India is expected to visit the affected areas of the constituency and suggest measures to prevent further erosion. It has also been suggested that boulder-pitching from Boxirhat to Bimnachura, a stretch of 100 km may be a positive step to check further erosion of the river Gangadhar. People of the affected area are eagerly awaiting implementation of the schemes and hope that their lives and property would be saved.