Lekharu was arrested on charges of misappropriation of government funds during his tenure as ADC in Jorhat earlier.

Goswami claimed that Mittal was only asked by the Assam Human Rights Commission (AHRC) to submit a report to the Commission regarding the arrest of Lekharu after his wife and sister-in-law approached the rights’ body.

The lawyer, who is one among those who has been alleging a big financial scam, from the district untied fund of Jorhat, by a group of officials having nexus with some contractors, claimed that the AHRC directive to DC did not mention of ordering a magisterial inquiry regarding the complaint by Lekharu’s kin.

Goswami further alleged that after Mittal directed the ADC Laskar to conduct an inquiry, the latter has announced to hold public hearing as part of the probe from October 16 and has invited statements/evidences/ eyewitnesses/memorandum from individuals, leading citizens, police, civil authority, NGOs for recording and examination purpose. He alleged that by passing such an order, Laskar had ‘over-stepped’ his authority.

Goswami and his associate Borah said that they have written to Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal apprising him of the matter seeking his intervention to stop the ‘wrongful action’.

Mittal's comment could not be obtained as he was reportedly busy in a meeting. Attempts to contact Laskar failed.

Both Goswami and Borah lambasted the Sonowal-led Government for trying to ‘shield’ an IAS official who they alleged was ‘very much’ involved in the district untied fund scam as during his tenure (as Jorhat DC) the scam took place. Stating that the said official was posted in the CM’s office after the Sonowal Government came to power, the lawyers reiterated their charge that cases related to the scam including the one in which the IAS official was named as an accused was transferred to the CID wing of the Assam Police from the Jorhat police station in July to ‘dilute’ the probe.

Five persons including two former additional deputy commissioners along with an employee of the Jorhat DC’s office were arrested earlier this year in different cases of financial anomalies which includes the district untied fund scam.