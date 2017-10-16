Bodos won’t rest till Bodoland is created: Promod Boro

Shambhu Boro

BATACHIPUR (DHEKIAJULI), Oct 15 - Vehemently criticising both the Central and the State Government for their apathy towards delivering of pre-election commitment of creating a separate Bodoland State, ABSU president, Promod Boro has reiterated that until and unless Bodoland is created, Bodos wouldn’t take rest. The ABSU supremo who was addressing over 50,000 people participating in a 12-hour ‘rail roko’ programme at Batachipur railway station, some 50 km away from the Dhekiajuli station under Dhekiajuli PS in Sonitpur district, in his long address alleged that the BJP Government which came to power at the Centre seeking votes of the Bodos in many Parliamentary seats in Assam, promising to solve every problem of the Bodos, have showed a totally lackadaisical attitude towards the Bodos even after the elapse of three-and-a- half years of their government. “The promise of the BJP to create new States has proved to be an election gimmick as they have not done anything to resolve this long-pending issue till date in spite of there being a provision in Articles 2 & 3 of Constitution of India to create new States. It was the responsibility of the BJP-led NDA Government to bring the issue creation of new States in the Parliament for debate and discussion,” he alleged. Sounding a warning bell to the Central Government, he said that it will face a tough time in the ensuing 2019 elections. He also said that to keep their promises and fulfil the hopes and aspirations of the people demanding creation of new States, there must be a holistic national policy.“The last tripartite talk held on April 26, 2017 with the Government of India and movement group i.e., ABSU, NDFB (P), PJACBM has not continued, even after an assurance was given by the Union Home Minister to continue the discussions. In such a situation, the joint movement group has no point in maintaining silence, but will launch vigorous mass democratic agitation holding national highway blockade, railway blockade, indefinite economic blockade, mass hunger strike etc. We are raising our voice through non-violent ways of movement and will continue unless the Government brings about a lasting solution to address our issue.” Boro said. Addressing the gathering, chairman, NDFB (P), Gobinda Basumatary pointed out that the tribals of Assam have not been given due justice in the matter of protection of their land and identify. The illegal migration has been taking place particularly in tribal belts and blocks. “Bodos are becoming minority in their own land and their language, culture are under threat because of it, which has also been reflected in the HS Brahma Land Right Panel Committee Interim Report.” He said that after a tough struggle, Bodo language was included in the VIII Schedule of the Constitution but what is its use, if there is no teacher in Bodo medium schools and language is not allowed to be used officially in the State and is denied all opportunities which are provided by the law and the Constitution. He reiterated that history recounts that the Bodo people are the sons of the soil of the entire Brahmaputra and the Barak valleys. Being Assam’s aboriginal people, they should have the sole authority over its land, resources and political power. Unfortunately, the aboriginal people of Assam have been thrown out from active participation in administration for the last 70 years. The successive governments of Assam continued their exploitation, oppression, suppression and political dominance unabatedly. They have not only been repressed to the core but also have been marginalised in their own ancestral land. They have been victim of cultural assimilation. Their lands were encroached and occupied through deceptive means and consequently they lost their language, culture, tradition and identity. Now they are compelled to live as the slaves and stateless people in their inherited land. “To assert their land and political rights, the Boro people launched a democratic movement in 1967 which is still going on due to the non-fulfilment of the people’s aspirations despite signing of two Boro Accords (BAC, BTC) in the name of resolution of the Boro problem. But no solution has emerged,” he said and added that the Centre headed by Narendra Modi who promised to resolve the Bodo problem, during the election campaign of 2014 has forgotten his promises. In the programme, besides other dignitaries Rakesh Boro, chief convenor of PJACBM, Pradip Kumar Daimary, secretary, UPPL, Usuf Ali, president, Minority Council, Hari Prasad Deury, secretary, Deury Sangram Parishad among others were also present and spoke on the issue.