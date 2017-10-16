|
Manas opens for tourists
Correspondent
GAURIPUR, Oct 15, The Manas National Park was declared open for tourists today. The Principal Secretary of the BTAD, Biren Chandra Phukan declared the National Park open today.Among those present in the programme were: EM, BTC, Anshuman Khungurr Boro, Field Director, Manas National Park, Hiranya Kumar Sarma and ranger of Bansbari range Babul Ch Brahma along with local people.
Schoolchildren of Bahbari High School with support of the IFAW-WTI presenting a street play Dwi – the water, at the Manas National Park’s opening, on Sunday. – UB Photos