India beat Pak 3-1 to top pool in Asia Cup Hockey
DHAKA, Oct 15: Favourites India continued their winning momentum, defeating arch-rivals Pakistan 3-1 in a pool encounter of the 10th men’s Asia Cup hockey tournament here today.After the two easy wins against Japan (5-1) and hosts Bangladesh (7-0), as expected India had a relatively tough outing against Pakistan but managed to maintain their all-win record.
India controlled the proceedings for the better part of the match, barring the final quarter when Pakistan, trailing 0-3, came hard on the Indian defence in search of goals.
But at the end of the day, the Indians came out superior and continued their recent domination over Pakistan, that includes back-to-back victories in the Hockey World League semifinal in London earlier this year. – PTI