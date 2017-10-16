To guardian the citadel could prove to be key as both the teams are expected to enter the game with a mindset to outdo each other in attack.

An intense battle is on the cards at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium as Colombia and Germany have the level of quality, experience and know-how.

A strong and reliable defence will allow the forward line to adopt an offensive strategy right from the outset and put pressure on the opponents.

It is a contest between a well-oiled European side and a South American team that has got better with every match in this tournament.

A four-time world champion and a force to reckon with in international football for long, Germany’s record in this tournament is not as awe-inspiring.

They have made it to the semifinals of the tournament four times and have played more matches (44) than any other European side.

Their best performance came in 1985 when they were runners-up. For a nation appearing in its 10th finals, Germany would certainly want to win the silverware.

Colombia are undoubtedly one of the bigger footballing nations in South America to have never won a world title.

This is their sixth finals appearance and their best performance till date came in 2009 when they finished third after losing to Spain 0-1 in the semifinals. Looking at the way they improved with each outing, the Colombians seem determined to break the title drought this time around. – PTI