

New Zealand coach Mike Hesson (left) and captain Kane Williamson at a press conference in Mumbai. – PTI Photo

“It’s not too many Chinaman bowlers going around and those coming in have all been fairly successful. It’s a challenge that the guys are looking forward to,” said Williamson referring to Kuldeep.

“Obviously their (Kuldeep and Chahal’s) skill sets are very good, but it’s important how we adapt to the surfaces,” he added.

India have dropped senior spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja for the three-match ODI series commencing here on October 2 and included Kuldeep, Chahal and left-arm orthodox spinner Axar Patel.

Asked whether he was surprised to see the exclusion of established duo from the Indian team, the Kiwi captain said, “There are so many quality players within the Indian squad and they have been playing so much cricket lately that it’s only natural that certain players are rested at certain times.”

“At times, throughout the summer, when we had busy schedules we did the same thing. It’s impossible for everyone to play all formats all the time because the schedule is so dense. It’s the nature of it, but you always know that the team India put out will be very strong.”

Kuldeep impressed in the ODI series against Australia and became the third Indian bowler to take a hat-trick.

New Zealand coach Mike Hesson said that his players had faced Kuldeep during the IPL and it was a plus point for the visiting team.

“It’s a very individual thing. A number of players have faced Kuldeep during the IPL. Some of them played in the same team (Kolkata Knight Riders), so there’s enough information sharing going on there,” said Hesson. – PTI