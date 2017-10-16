|
Arunachal bags tourism award
Correspondent
ITANAGAR, Oct 15 - Arunachal Pradesh has excelled, yet again, in tourism sector by clinching the National Leadership Award at the National Tourism Conclave, hosted by Punjab Government at Chandigarh recently.Minister for Tourism and Culture of Punjab Navjot Singh Sidhu handed over the prize to Arunachal Pradesh Tourism Secretary Dr Joram Beda at a function.
Arunachal has initiated a number of innovative initiatives such as selecting brand ambassador, national branding campaign, financial subsidy to the tour operators and bio toilets.
Chief Minister Khandu while congratulating team Arunachal Tourism for the achievement has called for a concerted effort and hard work to make the tourism industry flourish in the State.