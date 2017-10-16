NPP flays Cong



TURA, Oct 15 - National People’s Party (NPP) chief Conrad K Sangma has flayed the Congress for its alleged misrule in Meghalaya.“The people are committed to uproot Congress and its corrupt leaders,” Sangma told a meeting in Selsella Constituency. Sangma said that the mood and wind across the State and Garo Hills in particular was against Congress party. “We are committed to work for the tribals, minorities and marginalised sections of the society. We will not allow anybody to divide us in the name of caste, creed or religion. We will not tolerate if anybody wants to force any ideology or practice upon us,” he said. – PTI