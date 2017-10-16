Correspondent
ITANAGAR, Oct 15 - Arunachal Pradesh Governor Brig Dr BD Mishra (retd) called for a ‘composite package’ for infrastructure development along the international borders in the State. Attending the 48th Conference of Governors at Rashtrapati Bhavan which was inaugurated by President Ram Nath Kovind, Dr Mishra said that Arunachal Pradesh is a border State with vast area sharing boundary with Bhutan, China and Myanmar. There is an urgent need to focus on development of socio-economic infrastructure in the border villages. People of these villages serve a vital purpose of keeping the border intact, he added.
At the two-day conference, which was also addressed by Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Rajnath Singh, the Governor while drawing attention to internal security problems in the eastern part of the State, emphasised on the need for more focus on developmental activities in the disturbed areas.
“To tackle the dual menace of opium consumption and unemployment, there is a requirement of a comprehensive package for development of the three districts of Tirap, Changlang and Longding,” he added.
Identifying the lack of private jobs in the State, which is a huge challenge for the youths, the Governor called for setting up of Entrepreneurship Development Centres in each district of the State to facilitate ‘Start-Ups’.