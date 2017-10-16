At the two-day conference, which was also addressed by Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Rajnath Singh, the Governor while drawing attention to internal security problems in the eastern part of the State, emphasised on the need for more focus on developmental activities in the disturbed areas.

“To tackle the dual menace of opium consumption and unemployment, there is a requirement of a comprehensive package for development of the three districts of Tirap, Changlang and Longding,” he added.

Identifying the lack of private jobs in the State, which is a huge challenge for the youths, the Governor called for setting up of Entrepreneurship Development Centres in each district of the State to facilitate ‘Start-Ups’.