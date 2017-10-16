The New India Movement envisages an India free from poverty, corruption, terrorism, communalism, casteism and uncleanliness and unite the entire country by adopting good governance using technology.

Khandu said the Prime Minister is concerned about proper implementation of Central Government programmes at the grass root level.

“The Central and State Governments have launched several pro-people programmes and schemes but somehow we are failing to take these to the intended beneficiaries who are rural folks and poor,” he said.

The CM said under the “Sankalp Se Siddhi” programme, the State Government would create awareness among the people and create facilities to make them avail all welfare schemes.

He said the State Government had set up district-wise committees that would reach out to villages and aware the people of the government programmes.

“We are a State with a small population. If we all – the legislators and officers – come together as Team Arunachal, we can reach every household of the State and see to it that every individual is benefited by the various flagship programmes,” Khandu said. – PTI