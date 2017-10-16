The relief would be distributed among 507 families in different districts. Heavy rain triggered flash flood and landslides in the State in August and September, leaving behind a trail of destruction.

The families of the eight people who lost their lives in flash flood, mudslides and landslides in southern Lunglei district would receive Rs 1.30 lakh each, while three injured in landslides would get Rs 50,000 each, Lalbiakzuala said.

The relief would also go to those who ended up with broken or partially damaged houses after the rain, the amount of which would be fixed keeping in view the extent of damages, he said.

The assessments were made in accordance with the reports received from YMA branches across the State, he added. – PTI