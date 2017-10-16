



Speaking on ILRC’s plan for livestock development , Dr H Rahman, regional representative, ILRC-South Asia, said since 80 per cent of pork in India is consumed in Nagaland, the State must build ‘pig villages’ and pig farms to meet the demand and supply as also to increase the income of farmers.

In this regard, he stressed on improvement of indigenous pig breeds and production of pig feeds in NE as the region is a store house of nutritional plants and trees.

Dr Rahman also spoke on how ILRI would help boost pig production not only in Nagaland but also entire North East.

Dwelling on ‘Plan for piloting AI of pigs in Nagaland’, Ram Deka, scientist, ILRI, said since Nagaland tops all the States in per capita consumption of pork, the State should be made the hub of pig development systems in India. He said, ILRI which assisted the State Government on drafting the Pig Breeding Policy would also assist in follow up AI programmes in the State.

Principal scientist, NRCP, Dr Tamuli, spoke on the benefits of AI system including doubling of farmers’ income and elimination of diseases in pigs.

Nagaland Parliamentary Secretary for Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Services S Chuba Longkumer said the State Government would endeavour to narrow down the import of pigs to zero by 2025, attain self sufficiency in pork production by 2026 and export the surplus by 2030 as outlined in the Government’s vision policy.

“It is our vision that by 2030 our State will be tagged as pork production hub of the country,” the Parliamentary Secretary said.

Chuba said after framing the State’s Pig Breeding Policy, launching of AI in pigs is another landmark achievement.