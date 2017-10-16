|
Heroin seized in Mizoram
Correspondent
AIZAWL, Oct 15 - Lunglei police seized 304.04 grams of heroin from Myanmarese nationals on Friday night.Acting on a tip-off, police CID laid a trap at Dawn village near Lunglei, and intercepted all vehicles heading for Lunglei. Around 11:00 pm, they saw a bike coming towards the town. The cops later recovered the heroin from their possession.
The arrested Myanmarese nationals with contraband. – Photo: Aizawl Correspondent
The smugglers have been identified as Lalrinmawia, 24, and Lalfakawma, 34, both hailing from Hmawngkawn, Myanmar. They were sent to Lunglei police custody.
Police said the seized heroin could fetch Rs 12 lakh in the local market.