



Touched by the profound gesture, the soldiers “were enthralled to read the good wishes” they received from the students and the faculty members of the B-School.

The former President was a guest lecturer at IIM, Shillong and it was during one of his lectures that he collapsed at the Institute and later passed away at the Hospital in 2015.

Today is President Kalam’s 86th birth anniversary. APJ was born on October 15, 1931, in a poor Tamil family in Rameswaram.

He later rose in his career through sheer hard work and became a renowned nuclear scientist after which he was elected the 11 th President of the country in 2002. Kalam’s birth anniversary has been declared as World Students’ Day by the United Nations.

Cherishing the ever-lasting bond shared with President Kalam, IIM, Shillong remembered him and his persona through various activities.

“The day will be in the memories of this college and its participants when everyone came together and paid homage to Dr. Kalam, a guide for the institute and for the nation,” the Institute said in a statement.

The Institute also organised a Shradhanjali wherein the public was invited to the college to pay tribute to the “People’s President” and remember his impactful life and legacy. The college witnessed scores of people coming and paying homage, remembering his ideas and what his imagination was for India’s future.