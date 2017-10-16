

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Kiren Rijiju and AASU’s Chief Advisor Samujjal Bhattacharyya releasing a souvenir during the golden jubilee celebrations programme of All Arunachal Pradesh Students' Union at Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh, on Sunday. – UB Photos Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Kiren Rijiju and AASU’s Chief Advisor Samujjal Bhattacharyya releasing a souvenir during the golden jubilee celebrations programme of All Arunachal Pradesh Students' Union at Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh, on Sunday. – UB Photos

The Chief Minister said that Prime Minister Modi’s directive to the Central Ministers to visit the North-east in every 15 days shows the Central Government’s commitment to develop the region and a plethora of schemes and programmes have already been launched by the Centre to make NE the most developed part of country.

Urging the youths of Arunachal Pradesh to work towards harnessing the State’s agriculture, horticulture, hydrology and tourism potentials to usher in a period of rapid development in all spheres, Sonowal called for a concerted effort for achieving the goals of growth and prosperity. “Only through active cooperation and joint initiatives, the region can bring development ”, he said.

Referring to schemes such as Stand-Up India, Start-Up India and various skill development programmes of the Central Government to harness the youth power, Sonowal said that the youths must come forward and take benefit of these programmes to make meaningful contributions to the nation building process.

Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh Pema Khandu, Union Minister of State for Home Kiren Rijiju, Lakhimpur MP Pradan Barua, Advisor of North East Students’ Organisation Dr.Sammujjal Bhattacharyya, president and secretary of AAPSU were also present in the programme.