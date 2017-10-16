The organisation has formed a committee for selecting deserving candidates from among the applicants. The final selection of the candidates would be made on the basis of their performance in the Higher Secondary exam along with the marks obtained in the essay that needs to be provided with the application form and an interview that would be conducted by the selection committee.

The scholarship programme would run for a period of three years – from 2017 to 2019. The award would be given every year during that period at the beginning of the academic year.