“Sarma has analysed the problems of education and youth unrest in modern Assam, and offered suggestions to bring about improvement in the education system,” he said. He also spoke about Bezbaroa as a student and a young writer.

Goswami released the book on Sankaracharya and spoke on the importance of four monasteries set up by Sankaracharya in different parts of India. Hazarika, while releasing Prasnottar Ratnamalika, dwelt on the analysis made by the author about the educational system and the process of socio-cultural development of Assam after the Independence.