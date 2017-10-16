|
Four books by Sanskrit scholar released
Staff Reporter
GUWAHATI, Oct 15 - Four books – Prabandha Parijat, Sankacharyar Sringerimath, Lakshminath Bezbaroar Balyakal and Prasnottar Ratnamalika – by Sanskrit scholar Aniruddha Dev Sarma were released at Guwahati Press Club today by senior journalist DN Chakravartty, Sattradhikar Bhadra Krishna Goswami and writer Bimal Kr Hazarika.Releasing Prabandha Parijat and Lakshminath Bezbaroar Balyakal, Chakravartty referred to the distinguished academic career of the writer and his knowledge about the Assamese history and culture.
“Sarma has analysed the problems of education and youth unrest in modern Assam, and offered suggestions to bring about improvement in the education system,” he said. He also spoke about Bezbaroa as a student and a young writer.
Goswami released the book on Sankaracharya and spoke on the importance of four monasteries set up by Sankaracharya in different parts of India. Hazarika, while releasing Prasnottar Ratnamalika, dwelt on the analysis made by the author about the educational system and the process of socio-cultural development of Assam after the Independence.