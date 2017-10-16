The reported deaths of new born children in the Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed Medical College have reinforced the need for an effective convergence for reducing such mortalities, the organisation appealed.

For reducing the mortalities, it was suggested that feasible and credible services for critical care of pregnant women and the new born should be in place at all healthcare institutions, starting from district hospitals onwards.

Other than demanding strict measures for eradication of quackery at all levels, early detection and prompt referral to respond to the early warning signs in case of pregnant women and foetus were also highlighted.

According to the National Family Health Survey (NFHS) 4 fact sheet, infant and child mortality rate per 1,000 live births is 48 against the national average of 41. The under-five mortality rate is 56, according to the same survey.

The ACRNA has also appealed for diligent implementation of life skills education, including reproductive and child health, for the children going to educational institutions and also for those who are not in a formal institutional setup.

Registration of all marriages, irrespective of religion one follows, is another point raised by the organisation along with effective steps to address the issue of malnutrition.

It also urged upon the parents, teachers and all citizens to ensure that girls are not married off early, so that they can complete their education at least up to secondary level. The healthcare providers at all levels of service delivery should be more people-friendly so that the service recipients are well aware of the actual health condition, it added.