Entries sought for Sailadhar Baruah film award

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI, Oct 15 - The Sailadhar Baruah Memorial Trust has sought full-length feature films from the filmmakers of Assam for an award instituted in the name of Sailadhar Baruah, one of the widely respected producers of Assam. Trust president Mrinmoy Baruah and secretary Ranjit Das, in a statement said that films made in Assamese, Bodo, Karbi, Rabha, Mising, Rajbongshi or any other language of the State will be accepted. The films should be censored between January 1, 2016 and December 31, 2016. The last date for receipt of application with Blu-ray/DVD is November 15, 2017.