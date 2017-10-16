Japanese delegation visits IIE

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI, Oct 15 - A Japanese delegation led by Akihito Kubo, Senior Managing Director of PASONA Career (Global Team), visited the Indian Institute of Entrepreneurship (IIE)’s Guwahati campus earlier this week.IIE Director Manoj K Das made a presentation on the activities of IIE on the occasion and an interactive discussion was held between the Japanese team and IIE officials. The Japanese team was also shown a range of local products developed by artisans and weavers of the IIE.