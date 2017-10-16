Ram had earlier this week told this newspaper that NFR’s bifurcation will be detrimental to the zone, both economically as well as logistically.

“The NFR GM is only talking about loss to the zone. But what about the needs of the people of the Northeast and what about the discrimination meted out to the region for decades by the Railway authorities?” said Sharma.

He said only bifurcation of the NFR and creation of a separate zone exclusively for the Northeast will solve the issues related to lack of development of railway infrastructure in NE.

“The NFR GM has talked about economics and logistics. But many new zones were created during the 1990s and 2000s. Was the question of economics and logistics valid then? In fact, the NFR zone was itself created in 1958 by bifurcating it from the North East Railway,” added Sharma.

He called upon Minister of State for Railways Rajen Gohain to take immediate steps to bifurcate the NFR and also called upon the Assam government to pressurise the Railway Board on the issue.