“Bidyut has been a long-time friend. He had told me that I should only do the film if I really liked it. I liked the script and decided to go ahead. When I became part of it, I realised it’s special. It needed money and that’s it,” said Vaid, who has also invested money in the film.

Besides Vaid, the film stars Victor Banerjee, Naved Aslam, Nipon Goswami and Nikumoni Barua amongst others. Supermodel Dipannita Sharma has made her debut in Assamese films through this film.

Vaid who plays a crucial role in the film said that he was deeply motivated by the people associated with the film at various levels.

“I saw everyone put their best foot forward. Some of them have travelled to Guwahati from Mumbai by train which is more than 36 hours in very harsh conditions without reservations. The tickets were not confirmed or whatever be the reason…but they have put in so much effort,” he added.

The film is currently doing an online campaign to gather funds for release in Assam and elsewhere through a crowd funding campaign with Wishberry.in. The film was also adjudged the best foreign film at the Hollywood International Cinefest recently.