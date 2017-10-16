ANN Service GUWAHATI, Oct 15 - Under the aegis of the State Directorate of Cultural Affairs, the Xur Xandhan organised a cultural evening at the Rabindra Bhawan here today to mark the death anniversary of legendary singer Jayanta Hazarika. The programme was titled ‘Luitor hutot likha robo mur jibonor jot kotha’. Prominent personality Ratna Ojah attended the programme and released a souvenir titled Akow Notun Probhat Hobo.
Commissioner Secretary Preetom Saikia lighting the ceremonial lamp on the occasion of Jayanta Hazarika’s death anniversary, on Sunday. – UB
A number of artistes performed on stage on the occasion, including JP Das, Namita Bhattacharjya, Neelima Khatun, Rupam Bhuyan, Pranamika Goswami, Prasanta Rajkhowa, Gayatri Hazarika, Alimpan Choudhury and Mayukh Hazarika. Rupam Talukdar performed an instrumental recital.
Banalata Baishya and Rupchanda Sharma performed a dance item and Anupjyoti Choudhury recited poetry on the occasion.
This year, the ‘Jayanta Hazarika Sangeet Bota’ was awarded to artiste Surya Goswami.