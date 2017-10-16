

Commissioner Secretary Preetom Saikia lighting the ceremonial lamp on the occasion of Jayanta Hazarika’s death anniversary, on Sunday. – UB Commissioner Secretary Preetom Saikia lighting the ceremonial lamp on the occasion of Jayanta Hazarika’s death anniversary, on Sunday. – UB

A number of artistes performed on stage on the occasion, including JP Das, Namita Bhattacharjya, Neelima Khatun, Rupam Bhuyan, Pranamika Goswami, Prasanta Rajkhowa, Gayatri Hazarika, Alimpan Choudhury and Mayukh Hazarika. Rupam Talukdar performed an instrumental recital.

Banalata Baishya and Rupchanda Sharma performed a dance item and Anupjyoti Choudhury recited poetry on the occasion.

This year, the ‘Jayanta Hazarika Sangeet Bota’ was awarded to artiste Surya Goswami.