

Women and girls taking part in Pinkathon in Guwahati on Sunday.

Pinkathon founder and celebrated model-actor Milind Soman flagged off the run along with prominent personalities like RJ Mandy from Red FM, who expressed their wholehearted support for the noble cause.

In the run-up to the main day, the team had organised unique events such as temple-to-temple 10-km run in mekhela chador during Durga Puja, a special obstacle race, Ma-Jiyori run (a run involving mothers and daughters), etc.

The focus of event is to encourage an active lifestyle and overall fitness among women, while creating a much-needed awareness about breast cancer and bone health and encourage thousands of new or first-timer women to take up running.