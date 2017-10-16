Staff Reporter GUWAHATI, Oct 15 - Colors Pinkathon–Empowering Indian Women, an initiative to raise awareness about the importance of a healthy lifestyle for women and issues like breast cancer, successfully concluded the third edition in Guwahati at the Sonaram High School ground on Sunday. Around five thousand women from different segments of society participated enthusiastically in the three-km, five-km and 10-km multi-category run and 21-km categories.
Women and girls taking part in Pinkathon in Guwahati on Sunday. – UB Photos
Pinkathon founder and celebrated model-actor Milind Soman flagged off the run along with prominent personalities like RJ Mandy from Red FM, who expressed their wholehearted support for the noble cause.
In the run-up to the main day, the team had organised unique events such as temple-to-temple 10-km run in mekhela chador during Durga Puja, a special obstacle race, Ma-Jiyori run (a run involving mothers and daughters), etc.
The focus of event is to encourage an active lifestyle and overall fitness among women, while creating a much-needed awareness about breast cancer and bone health and encourage thousands of new or first-timer women to take up running.