Militant nabbed

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI, Oct 15 - Security forces today apprehended Yugdi alias Dangche Cena, a senior cadre of the NSCN (K) in Jairampur circle of Arunachal Pradesh.A pistol and live ammunition were also recovered from his possession. Later, during questioning, the militant admitted that he has been associated with the militant group since 1984. The cadre had also undergone three months weapons training in Myanmar. The security forces have been carrying out aggressive operations in the South Arunachal Pradesh and this apprehension has struck a blow to the extortion activities being carried out by the militants in the area, Colonel C Konwer, Defence PRO said in a statement.