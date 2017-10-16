

Doiheng: a new hub of bird-watchers. Doiheng: a new hub of bird-watchers.

The practice of mass killing of straying birds on dark, rainy nights by villagers at Jatinga subsided considerably in the past couple of decades, thanks to awareness campaigns by NGOs and the forest department. Rather, the phenomenon is now being utilised as a means to attract tourists by the locals.

The phenomenon of mass straying of birds that takes place from mid-August to October requires several conditions to be fulfilled. Dark, foggy nights – better still with a drizzle – and a strong south-to-north wind are a must to drive the birds out of their nests in a panicky and confused manner. The hapless birds used to fall easy prey in their hundreds to villagers who used lanterns on poles to attract the birds and beat them to death.

“All the birds affected by the phenomenon are resident species and mostly diurnal. The most likely explanation is that the birds panic under these conditions and rush out in the nigh, seeking shelter elsewhere,” ornithologist Dr Anwaruddin Choudhury said.

The baffling bird phenomenon which is yet to be conclusively explained has already led to a steady footfall of nature-lovers at Doiheng, with the local Hmar community initiating eco-tourism practices with the help of an NGO, Tourism Association of Dima Hasao (Tour AD).

“We are keen to protect the birds and use this unique phenomenon to lure tourists. However, the government authorities need to assist us by providing better roads and publicity,” Routholal Hmar, gaonburha of Doiheng said.

Echoing his concerns, Bankim Haflongbar of Tour AD underscored the need for sustaining eco-tourism in the area through active involvement of local communities. “We are doing our bit. The authorities, the tourism department in particular, can hasten the process by helping the locals to develop their houses as home-stay for tourists,” he said.

As for the bird mystery, the obvious weather conditions apart (which are a must), some experts attribute the phenomenon to earth’s magnetism, the pull of gravity and electrical disturbances in the valley’s atmosphere.

According to Dr Sudhin Sengupta, an expert on bird behaviour from the Zoological Survey of India who did extensive research on the phenomenon in the late 1970s, the existence of a high magnetic mineral content and an active earth fault under the Jatinga valley could also be a factor behind the unusual changes in gravity and magnetism “which are picked up by the birds and affect their nervous system.”

He also wrote that as the phenomenon occurs after the monsoon rains, the water percolating through the rocks raise the underground water level which in turn affects the magnetic and electrical characteristics of the ridge.