



Speaking at a convention organised at Hazi Musafir Khana here advocate Nekibur Zaman said that the Assamese Muslim population has a history of 800 years in India and they must be given a fair deal like any another Indian citizen.

“If necessary, a special committee should be formed to streamline the process so that names of no Indian citizen are left out,” Zaman said.

“We are the sons of the soil and the State government should take necessary and immediate action against those trying to conspire against indigenous Muslim population in the State,” said representatives from the Goria Moria Desi Jatiya Parishad.

The leaders of indigenous Muslim community coming from different walks of life were unanimous in saying that an error-free NRC must be updated at the earliest.

They also alleged that groups trying to protect the illegal migrants are conspiring to strike out the names of the indigenous Muslim population to create confusion which should be stopped.