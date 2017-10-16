Addressing a gathering at a programme organised by Bhartiya Lodhi Mahasabha here, he referred to the recent Doklam stand-off and said, “India’s borders are completely safe and China has started to understand that India is no more weak. Its strength has grown.”

The Union Minister said that the dispute related to China has been resolved.

“Since the formation of the government at the Centre under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has become a powerful country in the world. India’s prestige at the international level has grown,” he said. Singh also hit out at Pakistan for “sending terrorists” to India.

“It (Pakistan) tries to break India, but our security personnel every day kill five to ten terrorists,” he added. Further, he said participating in programmes organised by caste groups does not amount to indulging in vote-bank politics. – PTI