



However, the involvement of the two other persons, who were arrested the very next day of the incident, is still not backed by conclusive evidence and hence, they might soon be discharged after following due procedures.

Sahay, however, conceded that the stone-throwing incident has necessitated upgrading of security drill and measures as the Assam Police being a professional unit cannot afford to “repeat the mistake twice”.

The Assam Tribune is withholding the names of the four accused as their age is still being verified. Of the four, two are students of class XII.

Commissioner of Guwahati Police Hiren Nath informed that the youths were under the influence of alcohol and only one of the four had eventually thrown the stone at the bus which had the Australian cricket team on board.

“After consuming liquor together, all the four had dinner in the house of one Manglu Rai. After that they viewed the match between India and Australia which the hosts had lost. They got offended as India lost to the visitors and once the bus crossed Saokuchi area, one of them hurled the stone at the bus from near a roadside shop named Gokul Sweets which had its shutters down by then. They disappeared immediately after that,” Nath said.

“Based on the ground intelligence report, we have arrested them. Police will seek their custody,” Nath stated.