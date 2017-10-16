GoM on GST composition scheme meets



NEW DELHI, Oct 15 - Within a week of being set up, the Group of Ministers (GoM) on making the GST composition scheme more attractive held its first meeting today.The five-member GoM, under Assam Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, has also been tasked to revisit GST rates for restaurants. With only over 15.50 lakh businesses out of 98 lakh registered under the GST regime opting for the composition scheme, the GST Council decided to set up the GoM to examine ways of making it more attractive. Businesses with turnover of up to Rs 1 crore can opt for the composition scheme and they can pay taxes in the range of 1-5 per cent and file returns quarterly. The GST Council, chaired by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and consisting of his state counterparts, had on October 7 constituted the GoM, which will submit its report by the end of November. The other members of the GoM are Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi, Jammu and Kashmir Finance Minister Haseeb Drabu, Punjab Finance Minister Manpreet Singh Badal and Chhattisgarh Minister of Commercial Taxes Amar Agrawal. – PTI