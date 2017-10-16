



Replying to a question whether the NSCN(K) will also join the peace process, Ravi said that it is for the outfit to decide whether to join the peace talks or not. The NSCN (K) had once walked out of the ceasefire agreement with the Government of India and formed an umbrella organisation with other rebel groups of the Northeast. Moreover, the other active rebel groups of the region, including the United Liberation Front of Asom (Independent) and the Songbijit faction of the National Democratic Front of Boroland (NDFB) are still using the facilities of the NSCN(K) in Myanmar.

Ravi said that the government is keen on “inclusive solution” to the Naga political problem and that is why, he also had several rounds of meetings with the Nagaland government and the elected representatives of the state. He also had meetings with the governments of Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh. “If the Assam government has any doubt, it can always contact me or the Central government to clarify any point,” he added. He also said that during the tenure of the previous Government in Assam, he had sent a formal invitation to the Assam government for discussing the issues. But the Assam government did not send any representative and when a reminder was sent, the government replied that as the State Assembly election was approaching it would not be possible to send anyone for talks.

In recent times, there are speculations that a portion of Assam’s land would be included in Greater Nagalim as a part of final solution to the Naga issue. There are also speculations that the final accord with the NSCN(I-M) would be signed on the day of the Christmas. Senior Congress leader and former State minister Pradyut Bordoloi had also expressed such apprehension.

However, Ravi termed the speculations as “false and malicious propaganda”. He said that such propaganda had been raised for quite some time and “time and again we have clarified that territorial boundary of any state will not be affected without the consent of the state government concerned.” He also clarified that though talks are progressing well, no date has been fixed for the signing of the final agreement and it would be wrong to say that the accord would be signed on the Christmas day.

It may be mentioned here that a framework agreement between the Government of India and NSCN(I-M) was signed on August 3, 2015 and efforts are on to settle the differences for the signing of the final agreement involving all the rebel groups of Nagaland.