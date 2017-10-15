Built at a cost of Rs 8 lakh with a building and three computer sets with internet connection, the e-library was inaugurated by Atul Asthana, Chief Operational Officer of Goodricke India Ltd, Kolkata in the presence of school staff, invited guests and students.

A meeting was held on the occasion at the school campus which was chaired by Dibakar Baruah, president of the management committee, Harmutty HS School. The general manager of Harmutty Tea Estate, Abrar-ul-Haq Chawdhury delivered the keynote address and elaborated on the CSR programme of his company in extending support to various developmental projects in the proximity of the tea estate.

The Chief Scientist of the Regional Agriculture Research Centre, Assam Agricultural University Dr Prabal Saikia delivered a speech as the guest of honour. In his speech, Dr Saikia urged the students to be updated in their knowledge base and be aware of the environment, which had been facing threats like climate change.

Columnist and Professor in English of Lakhimpur Commerce College, Sazzad Hussain attended the meeting as the appointed speaker. In his address, Prof. Hussain spoke about the concept of e-library and digital resources and asked the teachers of the school to provide access to the internet-enabled library in a protected manner. He also asked the students not to misuse the e-library by indulging in internet browsing. The meeting was also addressed by Farhana Ahmed, Correspondent of The Assam Tribune.